Big Toy Music Instruments Formally Dedicated

A ribbon cutting ceremony today marked the newest addition to the Jacksonville community Park.

The addition is the musical instruments at the Kiwanis Big Toy on the west side of the community park grounds. It was installed last fall. The dedication was pushed off until better weather arrived this spring.

The ceremony took place during the Kiwanis noon meeting, held at the site in community park.

Kiwanis president and Jacksonville Alderwoman Marcy Patterson first saw the musical instruments at a Kiwanis International Convention in Canada a couple of years ago. She made it her goal to get those instruments for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard, also a Kiwanian, says the Jacksonville Community Park is a great anchor for the city of Jacksonville. The Big Toy and the instruments give children a reason and a desire to visit the park.

The Kiwanis Club also presented graduating senior Samuel Brockschmidt with the $500 William Deem Scholarship to use for his education as a computer game designer at Purdue University.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

