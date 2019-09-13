Bikes and Brews Event Returns for Second Year

Area cyclists will have the opportunity to tour the Morgan County countryside later this month, and finish off the day- with some craft brewed beers.

The second annual Bikes and Brews event will be held on Saturday September 28th. The event will be held at K’s Creek Golf Club in cooperation with Fitness World Health Club.

Co-organizer of the event Ryan Turke details the ride.

“We have several options for people to choose from, if you want to go on a leisurely bike ride or if you want to go on a competitive bike ride. We have several experienced riders who will take you on routes around the countryside. Occasionally it will be hilly, ans there will be some challenging stretches, but overall we think everyone will be able to do either the beginner route or the advanced route.”

“We are going to start at K’s Creek Golf Club we will head up Sandusky Road and out into the country. For the beginner route we will go about 8 miles and it will be at a more leisurely pace, and for the advanced route we will go about 20 miles, deep into the country with some serious hills, so if you are looking for a really good workout, both those options should be good for you.”

After the ride, participants will be able to tour a wide selection of craft beer offerings.

“Your starting point and end point are both K’s Creek, so when you get back, there will be lunch options available for you. We have several vendors from around Illinois and the surrounding area that will have brews on tap, so you can come in and taste test some awesome brews, have lunch and hang out with your fellow cyclists. This is a big event and we ant everyone to have a good time.”

“We will be giving away awards such as for the quickest bike ride, and the most impressive bike ride, we will have several fun awards. It’s just a good time to hang out and do something physical, get a good workout in the morning, and hang out with people who share similar interests.”

There is no cost to ride in the event. Organizers do ask that participants preregister so they can plan ahead for the number of riders hitting the country roads.

“It’s absolutely free to sign up and come out to do the bike ride. All you need to do I register online at fitnessworldhc.com, or go on our Facebook page at Fitness World Health Club and click Interested on the Bikes and Brews event there, just to let us know how many people we should be expecting.”

“We expect to have a pretty good turn out. Last year we had 25 participants, and we are expecting a lot more this year including more from the Springfield area.”

The event kicks off at 10am on Saturday September 28th.

Again to register, go to the Fitness World Heath Club Facebook page, or on their website at www.fitnessworldhc.com