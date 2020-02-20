Bill Proposed in Senate to Remove Religious Exemption from School Vaccines

A bill proposed in the Illinois Senate last week aims to remove religious exemptions from immunizations for children in the state.

Senate Bill 3668 was introduced on Friday by 7th District Democratic Senator Heather Steans, calls for the removal of portions of the school code that currently allow parents to refuse medical examinations and immunizations for their children.

If enacted, the bill would make all CDC recommended vaccines a requirement to attend kindergarten through college.

The bill would also allow children 14 years of age and older to be given a vaccine by a pharmacist or medical personnel without the consent or knowledge of a parent.

SB 3668 if approved, would go into effect on January 1st of 2022.