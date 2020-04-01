Blackburn College Offering MacMurray Scholarship For Transfers

A fourth college in Central Illinois has announced their plans to assist MacMurray College students looking for a new place to study. Blackburn College in Carlinville announced today that they will offer new financial aid and academic transfer plans to create an efficient and cost-effective pathway to graduation for impacted MacMurray students at Blackburn.

Blackburn is offering a “MacMurray Promise” scholarship to students who meet admission requirements, participate in Blackburn’s nationally recognized Work Program, and begin full-time classes by February 2021 will be eligible for the new financial assistance. The grant, when combined with Blackburn’s Tuition Work Credit, will award transfer and Teach Out students a total of $18,000 toward their educational goals.

As part of an agreement between the institutions, Blackburn is offering MacMurray students in select majors and with at least 75 credit hours the opportunity to complete their degree based on MacMurray degree requirements. Detailed degree completion “articulation” agreements have been developed for students with fewer than 75 hours, ensuring no loss of credit towards their degree. Once applicants have submitted their official transcripts, Blackburn College will produce individualized completion plans to help students earn their degrees as soon as possible.

Those interested in the financial aid and academic transfer plans offered by Blackburn College can learn more and schedule a virtual visit at www.blackburn.edu/macmurray.