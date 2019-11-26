Blankenship Named Superintendent of the Year By IASA

A Scott County superintendent has been awarded for his work as one of the best in the state. The Journal Courier reports that The Illinois Association of School Administrators on Saturday named Kevin Blankenship as Superintendent of the Year. Blankenship is superintendent for Winchester and Bluffs school districts. Blankenship has been a superintendent at Bluffs School District for seven years, adding his role as superintendent for Winchester this school year after former Winchester Superintendent David Roberts announced his retirement in 2018. He is one of only two superintendents in the state to be in a dual role. Blankenship has overseen several major projects in Bluffs and has worked to continue to streamline the sports cooperative between the two Scott County schools. Blankenship is a former law enforcement officer for the City of Herrin before becoming a school administrator.

Blankenship currently sits on The IASA Board of Directors as a representative of the Two Rivers district.