Blood Center stepping up technology

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is keeping up with the times by launching new technology in the coming days and weeks.

Kristan Jirotek with the CICBC, who joined WLDS’s AM Conversation June 23, says the organization is doing several things to improve their technology over the next few weeks.

“We were set to launch next Tuesday (June 27). Of course there’s always technology glitches, so we’re going to launch a new program in about three to four weeks. We’ll have a new app for donors where they can get on the app,” she said.

Jirotek noted that the log-in site will still be the same for donors and all of the points will roll over for the Impact Program.

Jirotek added that the new application will include two-way texting, and the updated program will make things easier for donors and the blood center.

More information about the technology advancements in the works at the Central Illinois Community Blood Center is available on the audio page of the WLDS/WEAI website.