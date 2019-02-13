Blood donations down due to extreme winter weather, cold temps

There’s a desperate need for additional blood donors following weeks of extreme winter weather and record-cold temperatures throughout central and west central Illinois.

According to a press release from The Central Illinois Community Blood Center, record cold, snow, and freezing rain have all taken their toll on the region’s blood supply over the past month or so. To put that toll into perspective, the blood center says that weather forced the cancellation of nearly 70 mobile blood drives, where donors were projected to provide over 17-hundred donations, in late January and early February alone.

Tara Matheson is the Manager of Donor Recruitment with the Central Illinois Community Blood Center. Matheson says that, so far, 2019 has presented a number of challenges in terms of getting enough blood donations.

Matheson says that there are no specific types of blood that the blood center is in need of more than any others, and that they welcome all donors.

Despite the number of cancellations recently, all of those events are in the process of being rescheduled. Matheson explains that Passavant Area Hospital hosts blood drives on the first two Mondays of every month.

Those wishing to donate can find a Donor Center or local blood drive by calling 217-241-7550, by scheduling online at bloodcenterimpact.org, or by using the IMPACT mobile app.