Blood Drive Changes Locations, away from the Hospital

Jacksonville will be the site of a blood drive for the next two Mondays. But, the traditional location has changed.

Gary Scott has more.

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is in desperate need of blood, despite the challenges presented by the COVID 19 outbreak. The location has changed in Jacksonville from Passavant Area Hospital to the Jacksonville Community Senior Center, just off South Main.

The hours are a little different, too. The drive will be held there from 11:30 AM to 6 PM over the next two Mondays.

Dianne Eldridge says people need to make appointments before the donation. That’s to keep the crowds down.

Eldridge says people with internet access can go to bloodcenter.org. Others can call the toll free number at 866-448-3253.

She says there may be a contact with the potential donor to have each person answer early questions. People will also be screened at the center for temperature and health concerns.