If you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, or to help those in need, but aren’t sure how, a blood drive is always an important cause. This Monday, you can contribute to that cause.

Tara Matheson, Recruitment Development Coordinator with the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, joined our WLDS’ What’s On Your Mind program to to tell us about this blood drive:

Monday we’re going to be hosting a blood drive at the Centenary United Methodist Church just caddy-corner from Hamilton’s, so it’s pretty easy to find right downtown and we’re going to be there from 4pm-7pm. We welcome anybody who can come and help us out and donate, we are very low on donations there has been a lot of illnesses going around and some severe weather in some of our service areas that has impacted our blood drive.

Matheson says that the Blood Center is running low on blood, especially O type bloods:

There’s just so much illness going around that there is just so many donors around that are just not healthy enough to give. So anyone who is healthy and willing to help out we are especially in need of O positive and O negative and B negative donors right now. We did have an O patient that was a trauma patient earlier this week that used a significant amount of blood that we are still trying to recoup our supply of O.

She also lays out what a potential donor needs to be prepared to give blood:

“Before you come to donate, the first thing we need is a photo ID. So if you can bring some kind of identification with you. You do need to be at least 16 years old, if you are sixteen you need to have a parent, if you’re 17 just an ID. You need to make sure that you’re well hydrated, not on any kind of antibiotic for an infection. I know a lot of people think, “I feel better,” but may have a few days left of medicine, they need to wait. You need make sure that you eat and drink before you donate the more you drink and the more you eat the better you are going to feel during the donation process.”

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center Blood Drive will take place this Monday at the Centenary United Methodist Church from 4-7 PM.