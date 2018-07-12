Blood Mobile today at Lincoln Land CC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blood donation centers are calling for ALL blood types to be donated as the summer rolls on.

Jacksonville and area residents can help donate today as the Central Illinois Community Blood Center’s Blood Mobile will be in Jacksonville for several hours on the downtown square.

Diana Eldridge with the Central Illinois Community Blood Center says that during the summer months each year, they see less donations, making the need for all blood types even more important right now.

“We are at an all time shortage for all blood types. This happens a lot in the summer months because we’re not holding our high school blood drives that we typically hold during the school year. People get wrapped up in a different type of lifestyle during the summer and it’s not part of their routine and we just see a drastic drop-off in donations. However, there’s no drop off in need for blood. In fact, the need often increases during the summer, so we are in dire need of all blood types.”

Eldridge says that the Central Illinois Community Blood Center has scheduled events at Passavant Area Hospital every month throughout the entire year. She goes over what those events are and when they will take place.

“We do blood drives at Passavant on the first two Mondays of every month and those run all day. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins are both accepted, and then on the second Tuesday of every month we hold a platelet drive at Passavant. There is a great need for platelets and plasma, which are blood products given to patients with diseases like leukemia, as well.”

Eldridge goes over today’s blood drive that will take place in Jacksonville.

“We’ll be out in front of Lincoln Land Community College with the Blood Mobile today from ten til one. Police officers come over and cone off the parking spots and we park in front of the Lincoln Land building on the square. This drive is open to the public.”

The Blood Mobile will be parked on the Jacksonville Downtown Sq uare out in front of Lincoln Land Community College from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.