Blue Diamond Service Award given posthumously to Ken Bradbury

A longtime Arenzville resident and beloved member of the west central Illinois area community has been given a special posthumous recognition.

According to a press release from The First National Bank of Arenzville, the winner of the Blue Diamond Community Service Award for 2018 is Ken Bradbury, who passed away in November of last year at the age of 69.

This is the fifth year for the award, created to recognize outstanding volunteers in the First National Bank service area and the work they’ve done throughout the past calendar year.

Ken Bradbury was a teacher at Triopia High School for 35 years and was the founder and longtime director of the Green Pastures Camp for the Performing Arts. He was a prolific playwright, penning dozens of plays. He also authored hundreds of short subjects to be used as performance pieces for high school forensic speech competitions. Mr. Bradbury often donated his time and talents to fundraising and civic organizations. He created plays and productions to mark milestones in the area and regularly donated hundreds of hours to making those productions a reality.

Nominations for the annual award are open to anyone within the First National Bank Service Area. Nominees could be serving in a volunteer position or they might be delivering an outstanding level of service as a professional aid worker or caregiver. Virtually anyone doing their best to provide Blue Diamond Service to the community is eligible for the award.

As recipient of the 2018 Blue Diamond Community Service Award, Ken’s brother Keith was presented with a commemorative award statuette in Ken’s name. Ken will also have his name placed on a perpetual plaque displayed at the First National Bank of Arenzville.