Bluffs Man Indicted On Federal Child Pornography Charges

One of the longest serving inmates of the Morgan County Detention Facility had his case dismissed in Morgan County Court this morning after receiving a federal indictment on February 5th by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District.

39 year old Dicky Holsman of Bluffs faced three counts of illegal solicitation and possession of child pornography after being accused of possessing media depicting a “lewd exhibition” of two people under age 18 stemming from an August 2018 arrest for cyber-stalking and resisting a peace officer.

Holsman has entered two previous Class 2 felony guilty pleas: in 2014 for cyberstalking with the intent to cause a person fear, for which he received two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections; and in 2015, when he received another four years in the IDOC for burglary.

Holsman’s cases had gone through a series of continuances and status hearings since Holsman’s first appearance in August 2018.

Holsman’s arraignment in federal court is today at 1:30.