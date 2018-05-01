Body of missing Springfield kayaker found this morning in Sangamon River

A new report has come in from the Sangamon County Coroner’s office in regards to the body discovered in a portion of the Sangamon River north of Springfield. At approximately 9:50 this morning, the Sangamon County Coroner reported that law enforcement officials recovered the remains of a white male from the Sangamon River. That male has since been identified as 30 year old Shane Shomidie. You may have heard from various news outlets that Shomidie, a professional mixed martial arts fighter, had been reported missing on April 21st when it was discovered that his kayak had flipped near Riverside Park. The preliminary results of the autopsy showed no evidence of trauma. No further information is available at this time.

