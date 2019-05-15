Bomb threat reported at Winchester Elementary

There are reports of a suspected Gun & bomb threat at Winchester Elementary School.

According to eye witness reports from Winchester, two juveniles had a dispute. One is suspected to have threatened the other and threatened to bomb the school in the process. There was a suspected object brought to the school. Unconfirmed reports say it may have been a firearm.

Kindergarten through 3rd grade students were evacuated to a nearby church, while older students were sent to the high school. After search of the school was conducted by authorities, students have since returned back to the elementary school. There is no confirmed reports of injuries, but the juvenile suspect has been apprehended.