Book Signing with Jacksonville Author to be Held at Our Town Books

A local author and bookstore are teaming up for a book signing this weekend.

Adam Kirk Smith, manager at our town books, will be signing his new book The Bravest You on Friday at Our Town Books.

Smith tells us how the concept for the book first came about:

“It’s a book of bravery and fighting fear. The reason I wrote that is I actually also have an online business. I started blog about ten years ago. Over the years it’s grown into having 50 thousand monthly leaders and that’s how I got the book deal and the business that grew out of that was a coaching and consulting business.”

He explains his process for helping people:

“I came up with what I call the bravery process that helps people fight their fears and also list the top ten fears that people face. When I say, ‘Fight their fears’ what I mean is the fears that come when people have when ideas come and don’t do anything with them because of the fears they face. If there is one roadblock that I run into time and time again with people is that they have ideas, but they don’t have the bravery to run with them.”

Smith also tells us that the book has garnered some national attention:

“The book was published by Penguin out of New York. It’s a big publisher, one of the big five, so it’s getting pretty good distributing. MSNBC did a thing on the book, a bunch of other bloggers have been promoting. it It’s been pretty fun to watch it grow naturally, starting a blog ten years ago I’ve been able to build that audience so it’s just kind of happened naturally.”

The book signing is this Friday at Our Town Books on the downtown square from 5-7 PM. THe books will be for sale and Smith will be available for questions and conversation. Our Town Books will continue to carry The Bravest You after the signing has ended.