Both driver, passenger dead after rollover crash on I-55 Thursday

A one vehicle crash on I-55 yesterday claimed the lives of two elderly Springfield residents.

According to reports from Illinois State Police, at around 4:15 p.m. yesterday a 2017 Chevrolet truck driven by 81 year old Robert Carlton was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when, at mile post 73 outside Farmersville, the truck reportedly left the roadway to the right side for unknown reasons.

Because of this, the truck apparently rolled multiple times. 80 year old Linda Carlton was the only passenger in the truck at the time of the accident. The driver, Robert Carlton, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s office. Linda Carlton was reportedly transferred via Arch Air Medical Service to Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, where she was later pronounced deceased.

According to state police reports, I-55 was shut down in the area for approximately one hour yesterday as officers and crews removed debris. This accident is still under investigation.