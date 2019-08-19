Botox For Migraines

When one thinks of botox, they may think of frozen faces or cosmetic injections to look younger or to have the appearance of younger skin. A new use for the neurotoxin protein has been found to help aid those who suffer from chronic migraine headaches.

Matt Bednarchik, APRN in Anesthesiology and Pain Management at Passavant Area Hospital talks about how the normally cosmetic injections were discovered for this new treatment. “It would decrease wrinkles, frown lines, crows feet originally. The way that they discovered was helping with migraines is people were having those treatments and having migraine treatments, and they noticed that they were decreasing as a side effect that they didn’t really expect. There were clinical trials and FDA approval finally for botox to treat migraines.”



Bednarchik says that only certain types of headache sufferers are eligible for the injections. “There are different types of migraines. You can have triggers based on light, food, smells, and stress is a big one. A lot of patients will be dealing with debilitating migraines. They are on various medications but the headaches are not well controlled. They can function but some patients can’t functions based on when they take the medication. It can be kind of miserable on a day to day basis. Migraines are longer debilitating type headaches. Cluster headaches can be episodic in nature. The treatment for cluster headaches is a little bit different compared to a classic migraine headache where you take a preventative medication. When you develop a migraine, you take an abortive type medication that you try to kill the migraine right when it’s starting or if it’s in progress. Some patients know their triggers so they can take their medicines before it starts.”

Bednarchik outlines the procedure for receiving the injections. “Patients will come saying that they have about 14 headaches per month lasting about 4 hours. They have to fail a couple of preventative medications first. Usually they have failed or have sub-optimal response to the preventative and abortive medications. We then will give the botox and patients will get approximately 12 weeks of relief. Then, we have to repeat. The first two injection rounds are going to tell us the kind of response they will receive. Usually after the first series of injections, patients get a pretty good response. After we repeat in 12 weeks, we kind of know where we’re at from there.”



Bednarchik says that the treatment regimen is specific and can last for a short amount of time or over a person’s lifetime depending upon the effect it has on ending the headache pain. “We prefer you have a referral from your long-term care physician. There is a series of injections throughout the head and some on the forehead, on the sides of the head, on the back of the head, and in the trapezius muscles in the neck. Procedure on average takes about 5 to 10 minutes. Patients come in and have the procedure and can continue their regular activities with some caution about moderate stress. Don’t go out and run a marathon that day. By the next day, they can go back to full activities. Usually takes, on average, about 5 to 7 days for the botox to work. From there, I have patients keep a mental note on their headaches if they are decreasing in frequency, how long they are lasting, so we can document that to decide if we need to keep going with the next round of injections. It can be something that they do the rest of their life. There are some other therapies and injections they can do. Once patients get the results, they seem to be okay with having the injections done.”

In a study, nearly half the people who took two rounds of Botox shots reported that the number of days they had a headache each month was cut in half. After five rounds of treatment, that increased to about 70% of the people. With little to no side effects from the treatments over the long term and only site pain where the injections take place, Bednarchik says that the method may unlock relief for thousands of headache sufferers around the world.