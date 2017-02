The 2017 Honest Abe District Boy Scout Citizenship Day is Monday. Scouts will gather at Hamilton’s at 11 on Monday for lunch and a program beginning with an Opening Flag Ceremony and concluding with a keynote speech by Senator Sam McCann. Scouts will then shadow sponsors at their work places to learn about the different occupations of citizens in the community.

Depending on appropriateness and safety, the scouts will even get some hands-on experience in the workplace.