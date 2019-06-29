Boyd Music To Close After Six Decades

July 20th may go down as the day the music went quiet in Jacksonville. After 65 years of serving the music community and many school programs, Boyd Music will be closing its doors next month. Craig Boyd, the owner of the family-run and owned business says it wasn’t an easy decision. The decision was announced officially on June 11th.

Boyd details what will be happening with the school instrument program and the instrument retail space located on South Main Street. “We will be working with the Music Shoppe out of Normal, Illinois. They have stores in Champaign, Springfield, and Bloomington/Normal. They work with several other affiliates. We will actually become an affiliate. We will still have instruments available to rent but they won’t be rented through Boyd Music but through them. The Music Shoppe will call on all of the schools that we have serviced for years. Many people don’t know it, but we drive over 700 miles a week during the school year calling on schools and primarily picking up instruments for repairs. The Music Shoppe will be doing that now for us and will be bringing repairs to us.”

He will continue to repair instruments that are brought to him by the Music Shoppe in Springfield at his current location. The Springfield location will also be the location that will handle all school instrument bids for the area in the future. Boyd details what went into the decision. “It was a tough decision because people are going to be disappointed. My sister has been trying to retire for a year. Next year, she was going to be more fully retired. She’s only been coming over on 1 day a week and calling on schools 1 day a week. Next year, I was going to have to hire somebody to replace her. It was just a lot of things combined to make this tough decision. A lot of people have expressed disappoint in the fact that our retail store won’t be here anymore, but we will be here for the service aspect.”

Boyd’s father, Bob, started the business 65 years ago and he explained that he still gets stories all the time about his dad’s service to the music community. Boyd says that the retail landscape has changed for local music shops in recent years, especially with dawn of Internet retailers. “It hasn’t helped. For the guitars and things you see in the retail store up front, it’s made it extremely tough. What people most don’t know when they walk in our doors if they don’t know about our band instrument service, school band instruments is really what makes everything work. You don’t see that on the store front because you don’t need to display it. 90% of our business is in the back of the store in the band instruments and repair shop.”

Customers with open account balances can continue to pay at the Jacksonville location.Those open accounts will also still be collected at the Jacksonville location, as well. All rental accounts will still be handled at the Jacksonville location until the terms of the contract expires. The shop will lose 4 employees to new endeavors. Boyd’s sister, Mindy, is retiring to home but will still be handling bookkeeping for the business until the closure is complete. For any questions, visit them during their regular business hours at 426 South Main Street or give them a call at 217-243-6041.