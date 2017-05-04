Bradburys Honored

By Gary Scott on May 4 at 1:25pm

Brothers were surprised and honored at today’s Jacksonville Kiwanis Community Prayer Luncheon.

Ken and Keith Bradbury were named Laypersons of the year by the local service club at today’s noon meeting at Hamilton’s

Each thought the other was getting the award. Ken Bradbury introduced Keith first, who then returned the honors to surprise Ken as a co-recipient.

Both have been active within their own and other churches, as well as community outreach efforts throughout the Jacksonville area.

Both were given plaques. Their father, Elmer attended today’s luncheon, as did Keith’s wife, Nancy.

The luncheon is held each year on the National Day of Prayer. The featured speaker today was Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church senior pastor Dr. Jeremy Byrd.