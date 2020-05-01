Breaking: Bailey Voluntarily Vacating TRO of Pritzker’s Order to Gather Info on IDPH

State Representative Darren Bailey of Xenia who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Pritzker administration’s executive stay-at-home order has asked to vacate his restraining order to gather more information.

Bailey says that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health failed to provide information: “In light of new documentation recently uncovered, which the Governor’s office and the Department of Public Health failed to provide as required by Illinois law, we feel it is in the best interest of the people of the State of Illinois to voluntarily ask the Appellate Court to vacate the temporary restraining order. I will then file ask to file an amended complaint in the circuit court alleging the newly discovered facts and issues. This new information offers a more complete picture and brings to light additional problems in regard to the procedural and substantive shortcomings of the Governor’s office and the Board of Health’s safeguarding of the civil rights of the citizens of the state. This will strengthen our efforts to ensure the liberty of all Illinoisans.”

Bailey says that if the State Supreme Court is going to hear the case, he wants the court to have the most complete information before making a ruling that will impact all of Illinois’ citizens.