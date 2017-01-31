BREAKING: Crews battling fire on Main Street in White Hall

By Blake Schnitker on January 31 at 10:51am

Another fire has been reported this morning…this time in Greene County.

Multiple reports indicate that there is a structure fire taking place at a residence in the 100 block of North Main Street in White Hall.

As many as five difference emergency agencies are on the scene, as well as a member of WLDS-WEAI’s News Department.

WLDS-WEAI News Director Zac Coffman has the following report:

WLDS-WEAI News has also received a report that schools in the North Greene School District will be letting students out early today.