Breaking: FBI Agents Raid Offices of Senator Martin Sandoval

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 24, 2019 at 1:11pm

WICS in Springfield is reporting that the offices of Senator Martin Sandoval at both the statehouse in Springfield and his office in Cicero are currently being investigated by federal agents.

Sources indicate the offices in Cicero are involved in the raid, however the FBI in Chicago has denied any activity in the Cicero area.

Two boxes were removed from the suite of offices by agents in the last hour.

The FBI released the following statement to WICS in Springfield a short time ago.

“FBI personnel are engaged in an authorized law enforcement activity at the Illinois State Capitol. FBI has no further comment on the mater.”

Senator Sandoval represents the 11th Senate District in Illinois and was first elected to the office in 2003.

WLDS News will update this story as more information becomes available.