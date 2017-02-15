BREAKING: House Fire on Arenzville-Concord Road

Crews are still battling a fire that broke out at a residence on Arenzville-Concord Road.

Preliminary indications are that the fire started prior to 11 a.m. at a house on the west side of Arenzville-Concord Road approximately two miles north of the highway and a quarter-mile south of Base Line Road.

It appears as though significant portions of the roof, as well as the north side of the residence have been severely damaged.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Arenzville Fire, Chapin Rural Fire, Meredosia Fire Protection, Morgan County Deputies, America Ambulance and Meredosia-Bluffs EMS. Crews from Ameren were also on the scene and appeared to be working to cut off power lines near the residence.

A number of large farm equipment located just behind the residence appear to be undamaged.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

WLDS-WEAI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.