Authorities are currently looking for a 4 year old boy by the name of Robert Nichols-Mitchell, who goes by the nickname of Rooster. He was last seen at approximately 1PM near his home in Arenzville wearing black & blue swim trunks with no shirt or shoes. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies are urging you to call 370-2871 or 473-8511 with any information.

For those wishing to help in a search, local authorities are gathered at Arenzville Village Hall.