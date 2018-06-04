BREAKING: Three Franklin residents dead after two-vehicle crash on IL Route 104

Three Franklin residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 104 today.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, troopers responded to the multiple-vehicle accident shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Illinois Route 104 a half-mile west of Ransom Road just west of Franklin.

Preliminary crash investigations say a 19-year old male from Franklin was traveling westbound on Route 104 in a Gray 2017 Ford Focus approximately a half-mile west of Ransom Road at the time of crash. Around the same time, a second vehicle, a Gray 2005 GMC Envoy driven by 19-year old Tiffany Peper, also of Franklin, was traveling eastbound as he approached the same location just west of Ransom Road.

According to state police, the 19-year old male driver of the 2017 Focus crossed over the center line for unknown reasons. Crash investigations report that Peper attempted to avoid the Focus by crossing over the center line in an attempt to pass the oncoming vehicle on the passenger side. In doing so, the two vehicles struck each other on the front and passenger sides.

The 19-year old male driver of the 2017 Focus, as well as two passengers, a 36-year male and 39-year old female, both of Franklin, were all pronounced dead at the scene by officials with the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. Peper, the driver of the 2005 Envoy, was taken by an AirEvac helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Springfield, according to Illinois State Police reports.

According to state police, all four individuals involved in the crash were reported to have been wearing seatbelts. Any charges pertaining to the incident are pending investigation.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office says that the names of the three deceased Franklin residents are being withheld at this time until their respective families have been notified.