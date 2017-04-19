Bridge Repairs on Lincoln Avenue near Turner

The bridge at Lincoln and Hoagland, near Turner Junior High School, will be closed for the next two weeks starting today.

This is the bridge that crosses the town brook on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that he’s sent out an email with a map of the construction as well as posting it on Facebook.

Ptacek says the district has been instructed by the city of Jacksonville that this bridge repair is needed for the construction taking place on Morton.

Ptacek also says that district buses will be using alternative routes to get to Turner Junior High, which will subsequently become Jacksonville Middle School in the fall of 2018.

The district is asking parents or guardians to please be aware of these closures and be prepared to use alternative routes for picking up students at Turner.