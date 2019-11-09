Briscoe Seeks Re-Election to Greene County State’s Attorney in 2020

A current State’s Attorney has announced his bid for re-election. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe announced on Friday that he would be seeking re-election via his campaign Facebook page. Briscoe said in the post that he had been considering a run for the Circuit Court judge position being vacated by James W. Day next year, but ultimately decided against it. Briscoe said that his love for trial law as one of his deciding factors for seeking reelection. Briscoe has served as state’s attorney in the county since 2012 when the seat was vacated by Matthew Goetten. Briscoe currently resides outside of Carrollton with his wife and children and is a native of the county.

