Brown County Extends On Site Testing After Four New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed

Drive up COVID-19 testing in Brown County is being extended after four new cases were confirmed this morning.

The Brown County Health Department announced via their Facebook page at noon today, the Wellness Express testing site located at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Mt. Sterling will continue testing though this Friday, May 8th.

Brown County Health Officials say in the announcement the four newly confirmed cases include a female in her 20s and three females in their 50s, all of whom are recovering at home.

The new cases bring the total in the county to 6. Health officials say these new cases demonstrate the continued spread of COVID-19, both in Brown County and in other areas. They say in some instances, they are observing spread of the virus in household units.

The Wellness Express testing will be conducted from 10AM – 4:30 PM on Wednesday, May 6, Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8 at the Brown County Fairgrounds, located at 309 Fairground St. in Mt. Sterling.

Heath Department Officials say anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms can be screened without a doctor’s order.