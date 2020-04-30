Brown County Sees First Case of COVID-19, Cass County Confirms Another 6

The Brown County Heath Department is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a male in his 20’s who is recovering at home in isolation. The Brown County Heath Department says they have started a tracing investigation to notify close contacts and assure they are able to quarantine appropriately.

Cass County now has 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six additional new cases being confirmed today.

Cass County Health Officials say the cases include a female in her teens, two males in their 30s, one female in her 40s, and two males in their 60s. All cases have been contacted and are isolated at home.

To date Cass County has had 220 tests returned with negative results.

There is no newly confirmed cases in Morgan County, as the Morgan County Health Department confirms the total number of cases remains at 22.

Other totals in the area that have remained the same are Greene County with 3 confirmed cases, and Pike with one confirmed case.

Scott County remains the only county in west central Illinois without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Statewide positive tests are nearing 53,000 in 97 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Health Department Officials say there are now 177 testing sites around the state. State Department of Public Health Director Ngoze Ezike says they are working hard to expand testing across the state.

There are now 52,918 cases total in the state. Over the last 24 hours another 2,563 new cases were confirmed, along with 141 additional deaths.

Ezike reports the state has now conducted just under 270,000 tests in the state, including 13,200 since yesterday.