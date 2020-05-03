Brown County to Hold COVID-19 Tues and Wed This Week

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 2, 2020 at 7:15pm

Brown County will be hosting two days of COVID-19 testing this week.

The Brown County Heath Department has announced a COVID-19 testing will take place Tuesday May 5th and Wednesday May 6th at the Brown County Fairgrounds, located at 309 Fairground St. in Mt. Sterling, from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm via the Wellness Express.

Heath Department Officials say anyone with COVID-19 like symptoms can be screened without a doctor’s order.

The Brown County testing is being held through a partnership with the Adams County Health Department and the SIU Center for Family Medicine, in a effort to expand testing and reduce transmission of the virus of those living in rural areas.

Those with questions should contact the Brown County Health Department at 217-773-2714.