Brundage On Administrative Leave at Pathway

A CEO of a local non-profit organization is currently on administrative leave. Steve Brundage, CEO of Pathway Services has been placed on indefinite administrative leave according to sources at the organization. Brundage has been a part of the organization for nearly 14 years. Brundage has overseen the organization’s largest expansion in its history. Official comments on why Brundage is on leave and his current status with the company have not been given. WLDS/WEAI News will pass along further information as this story develops.