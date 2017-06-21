Budget Impasse Could Affect Local Construction Projects

This year’s budget issues in Illinois have seemed to affect everyone and everything, including IDOT construction projects.

If a budget is not passed in the General Assembly by July 1st, then construction projects will be put on hold all across the state.

That would include the project going on right now on Morton Avenue, but Illinois Department Of Transportation Construction Field Engineer John Sestak has some news that may be a relief to Jacksonville drivers:

If we actually hit July 1 and there is not a budget in place, construction activities will stop until a budget is put in place. That being said, where we’re at in Jacksonville on Morton Avenue, we should be done by the end of the week with Morton Avenue and the side streets, weather dependent. It looks like maybe the only thing we won’t have done is maybe some manhole adjustments and maybe some sidewalks.

Though Morton may be finished by the July 1 deadline, there are still plenty of other issues that could be affected by the lack of an Illinois budget, including other IDOT projects.

One of these projects is the Meredosia Bridge Project:

If we still have a budget impasse July 1st, unless there’s any kind of emergency work that needs to be done, the Meredosia Bridge Project will also be shut down until we have a budget. There really won’t be any impacts to traffic because the existing route will still be open and we will maintain that. The only thing it causes problems with it is that it slows down our construction schedule in the peak of construction season her in July and August.

The General Assembly goes into a special session today to attempt to pass a balanced budget for the state and prevent this shutdowns from happening.