Budget special meeting set; Fire chief pleads to be full-time chief; slight liquor license change debated

The Fiscal Year 2019-2020 South Jacksonville budget is causing talk of some changes.

During a committee of the whole meeting designated for discussion of finalizing the set numbers for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget. This task was not completed last night, and a special board meeting has been called for later this month. A committee of the whole meeting has also been set just before that special meeting. Village President Harry Jennings explains.

“On the 18th at 6pm we will have another committee of the whole to discuss the rest of the budget that we were unable to discuss, including the police department budget. On June 20th, there will be a special board of trustees meeting to confirm the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 ordinance. That way we can stay on track with a budget passed in June and appropriations hopefully confirmed in July.”



Jennings details potential for the fire chief to be full-time like other department heads.

“What the fire chief is proposing and what the board is considering is a total compensation package for the salaries in the fire department to $80,000. The largest portion of this budget allocation is for making the fire chief a full-time position. That is something that we are currently budgeting for. The current salary for the fire chief is $4,000 per year. We will decide with the rest of the budget during the meeting on the 20th, and with potential discussion on the 18th.”

Mayor Jennings describes how the board is looking to change village liquor licenses.

“We have some later openings compared to some surrounding towns, so we’ve decided to revise the ordinance to make the opening possibility a little earlier. Also, we’re going to do away with the Sunday sales license, which is currently the Class H license. The Class I license, which looks like a one on the licenses sometimes, would then become the Class H license. When the licenses are up for renewal every six months, this change actually makes the application process easier.”

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will next meet Thursday at 7 pm.