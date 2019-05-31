Bulletin: Call For Volunteers in Hillview

By Benjamin Cox on May 31 at 1:26pm

The Hillview Drainage District is calling for immediate sandbagging volunteers this afternoon.

For information, people should call Jim Wilson at 217-473-3609, leave a message or send a text for further updated requests and locations.

Morgan County sandbagging continues throughout the next two days, as they hope to fill 5000 bags by Saturday evening.

Morgan County volunteers should report to 215 West Lafayette. For more information, please call Morgan County Emergency Management at 217-479-4616.

Volunteers should be 16 years of age or older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, have gloves and closed-toed shoes. Shovels in most cases are provided.