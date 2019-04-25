Burned remains of a dog found near Ashland

The body of a dog was found burned Tuesday outside of Ashland.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody told the Jacksonville Journal-Courier that the dog was found in a cornfield with no tagged collar or microchip.

Morgan County Animal Control was still investigating the incident when the Journal-Courier reported on the discovery Wednesday. Animal Control Officer L.C. Clinton said it was unclear whether the dog was dead prior to being burned.

Workers cutting timber on the property near Yates School Road and Ring Road told the property owner they had found “a pit bull had been dumped on the property” and burned, and that fire damage was visible in the field surrounding it, according to a report filed Tuesday.