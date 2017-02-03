Busch Stadium to host Jacksonville Night

CNB Bank & Trust is confirming that there will be a Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium for the second year in a row.

Last year was the first annual Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium, as Mayor Andy Ezard got to throw out the first pitch.

CNB Director of Marketing Shelley Singleton saya that this year’s game is exciting for the community, and that all the proceeds to back into local youth baseball programs.

“We’re very excited about it, we have a great game, it’s Saturday, May 20th versus the Giants. We have great seats again this year, these are along the right field line. And again, this year, the proceeds are going back to the Jacksonville Area Baseball and Pony-Colt League,” says Singleton.

Singleton says the event is a fun time for everyone involved, and that if you were unable to attend last year’s game, they would love for you to attend this year.

“Our goal is to sell one thousand tickets, so if you didn’t get to go last year, come out this year. It’s really fun too when you go to the concession stand, you look up and know everybody, you get to see all your friends. It’s a great game, the Cardinals organization told me it’s probably the number two or number three hottest game, so tickets are going fast,” Singleton explains.

She explains that many people bring large groups to the event at Busch Stadium. Singleton says there are still plenty of tickets available.

Singleton also says there’s an opportunity for one lucky fan to get a firsthand look at Busch Stadium by actually getting to go down onto the field and into the dugout.

“People that buy their tickets before February 28th, I’m going to pull a name and one lucky wimmer will get to go down on the field during batting practice before the game, so they get to go down in the tunnel. It’s a pretty cool thing, you don’t always get to do that in your lifetime,” says Singleton.

For information on how to get tickets, you can stop by the bank or visit the company’s website, cnbil.com, or by clicking here.