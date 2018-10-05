Buster Sanitation to host Morgan County Cleanup Day

Morgan County residents can take unwanted materials, furniture and other trash east of Jacksonville Saturday morning.

Buster Sanitation Services is located on 104 just southeast of the Morton Avenue exit. Folks can take a variety of things to Buster for this cleanup day between 8 a.m. and noon.

Buster Sanitation Services understands that residents rely on these opportunities to bring anything they may need to discard. These cleanup days are offered twice every year to all Morgan County residents through Area Disposal, on the first Saturday of May and October.

According to Joe Buster with Buster Sanitation Services, the facility will not be able to take a number of restrictive items, including car and truck batteries, hazardous wastes, any sort of appliance with Freon, or asbestos. Green waste is also not recommended, and Buster cannot accept any contaminated soils and will also not take any tree or brush clippings.

There will also be additional charges for any televisions or computer monitors that will be strictly enforced. The disposal of all televisions and computer monitors at the cleanup day will result in a 25 dollar fee to be paid by the resident, and an additional surcharge has been put in place for all projection and console televisions, essentially the bulky or box TVs that are not flat screens. All projection and console televisions disposal Saturday morning will be $40.

Finally, the common four-tire disposal limit will also be enforced. Residents will be required to show identification for proof of residence within Morgan County and also must have an account in good standing with Buster Sanitation.

