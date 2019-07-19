Bustos & LaHood Call for Dredging Funds for Mississippi & Illinois Rivers

Yesterday, two Illinois Congressman called upon extra support for Illinois river valley infrastructure and maintenance. 18th district Congressman Darin LaHood and 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos led letters for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to receive emergency dredging funding.

The funding would be used to bring the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers back to authorized channel levels following historic flooding across the Midwest. During the flooding, the movement of goods were halted along the Upper Mississippi River for months – which also impacted the ability to move goods along the Illinois River.

The dredging funds would go directly to the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers. Dredging by the Army Corps was suspended nearly a decade ago. Local, state, and federal lawmakers have called on the program to restart several times in the past six years but the funding has not been allocated for such projects. The letter from the Illinois and Iowa Congressional delegations stressed the severe impact to Mississippi & Illinois River commerce traffic and the need for a bipartisan resolution to restart the dredging quickly.