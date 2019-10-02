C-Cap Expansion Announced

The State of Illinois is making it easier for families to get assistance with childcare.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced yesterday an expansion to the Child Care Assistance Program, according to a report by KHQA in Quincy.

Families can receive assistance with child care if their income is 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, or lower.

The expansion of the program will also allow for families whose income increases by an additional 25% over the poverty level to stay in the program, so long as they had previously qualified at the 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, or lower.

Pritzker said that early childhood care provides a foundation for children and families to succeed according to a press release from his office yesterday.

The Federal Poverty level for a family of three in the continental U.S. is $21,330, so that family can earn up to $42,660 annually and qualify for the child care assistance.

Under the expansion, that example family of three could earn up to $48,000.00 per year and still qualify for the program.

For more information on the program, go to www.dhs.state.il.us