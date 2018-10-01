C.D. Davidsmeyer reacts to the alleged ISD sex tape

Local State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer is sharing his thoughts on the recent news regarding an alleged sex tape at the Illinois School for the Deaf.

It was revealed last week that the Illinois State Police were investigating an alleged incident that supposedly took place at the Illinois School for the Deaf back in April. The allegations claim that an act of sexual conduct took place in one of the school’s bathrooms, and that the sexual act was recorded and subsequently posted on an adult website. The Illinois Association for the Deaf voiced their concerns to Governor Bruce Rauner, as well as the Illinois State Board of Education, among others, in a letter released last week.

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Illinois’ 100th House District is responding to these allegations. Davidsmeyer says it’s important that they look closely at these allegations to figure out where things may have gone wrong.

“When you have students that are sent away from home by their parents to study somewhere else, the individuals and staff at the school are supposed to protect them. Parents know they cannot protect their children from everything, but we have to do whatever we can. I know only the basics and that there is an investigation currently ongoing.”

Despite the seriousness of these allegations, Davidsmeyer says he doesn’t anticipate any lawmakers calling for anything drastic when it comes to ISD.

“There’s always a big push to do crazy and erratic things when something happens. There are always accidents and a few bad apples here and there, but just because of that you shouldn’t take away the opportunity from those that the school is actually helping. A lot of these students cannot get the same type of education from their home districts that they can get at ISD. I think many of these districts and schools that take on the education of deaf and hard of hearing individuals because they are looking out for the best interests of their own district instead of what’s in the best interest of the student or students. I’m not concerned about that, but we always need to stay on our toes to make sure people understand the utmost importance of the Illinois School for the Deaf.”

Davidsmeyer says his support still lies with the Illinois School for the Deaf.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate this incident.