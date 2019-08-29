Camp Point, Beardstown Notch Appearances on AP Football Pre-Season Poll

1A State Runner-Up Camp Point Central and 3A juggernaut Beardstown appeared in the Top 10 in their respective classes in the pre-season Top 10 AP Coach’s poll today. The football season kicks off tomorrow evening.

In Class 1A, Forreston appears in the #1 spot. Camp Point came in at #5 just behind Moweaqua Central. Teams falling outside the top 10 but receiving votes in the area were Carrollton, Triopia, and Brown County.

In Class 3A, Beardstown came in at #10, just slipping by Farmington. Byron lead the poll at #1. Pleasant Plains received two votes but appeared well out of the Top 10.

3 Central State 8 teams appeared in voting in class 5A with Sacred Heart-Griffin coming in at #4 in the poll. Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Southeast both received votes but appeared outside of the Top 10. Rochester appeared at #3 in the Class 4A poll.

Chatham-Glenwood and Springfield High received votes but appeared outside of the Top 10 in the Class 6A poll.

Things will likely look different when the next poll is released in a few weeks.