Campers Dance the Night Away

A fun time was had by all last night as Camp Courage held their annual dance party for the campers. “This is the highlight of the week for them” said John Hunter, a Co-Director of the camp.

Camp Courage, which is held every year at the Great Western Youth Camp at lake Jacksonville, is open for children ages 6 to 18 who have physical, or developmental disabilities.

“We have some kids that count down the days till next years camp, the day this camp ends” said Hunter.

The campers enjoyed a dance party in the open air pavilion with live music provided by the Harmony G.R.I.T.S. Band, and enjoyed treats such as sno-cones and cotton candy from the Zingabad Grotto Bus. “Both groups have supported the dance this way for around 20 years I’d guess” Hunter said.

This is the 44th year Camp Courage has been in operation and is funded by private donations.

33 campers attended the camp this year and enjoyed many activities. “We’ve done canoeing, a hypnotist came out, we’ve done some yoga and some crafts. The A.M.B.U.C.S. always come out and cook dinner on “Wednesday night for us.” “We try to give the campers a lot of activities they would not normally get to experience” said Hunter.

Camp Courage is held annually in July and runs from 8AM on Monday morning till about 8PM Friday evening.

To find out more information on the camp, contact John Hunter at 217-473-6363.