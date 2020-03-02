Campground Fire Near Petersburg Claims the Life of One Person

Multiple cannisters of liquid propane exploded causing other campers at the campground to go up in flames. (Photo Courtesy of WICS Newschannel 20)

An overnight fire in Petersburg claimed the life of one person. At approximately 8:21 last night, Petersburg Police received a 9-1-1 dispatch of a camper fire at the NSPOA Campground, formerly known as the Jellystone Campground, and that people may still be inside the camper.

Menard County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Athens and Petersburg police officers were first to arrive on scene, and discovered a camper fully involved with fire. The fire quickly spread to multiple adjacent campers and structures. Fire units from the Petersburg Rural Fire Department and Petersburg City Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter and began suppression efforts. Multiple liquid propane tanks were also involved in the fire. Additional assistance was provided by the Athens Fire Department, Greenview Fire Department, Menard County Rescue Squad, and Menard County EMS.

One individual died in the fire, according to Menard Chief Deputy and Coroner Ben Hollis. Their identity is being withheld at this time pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin. This is an ongoing incident which remains under investigation by the Menard County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices, with the assistance of the Office of the State Fire Marshall and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.