Camping at Lake Jacksonville to Resume on Friday.

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 6, 2020 at 2:44pm

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard announced today, effective Friday, May 8, 2020 Lake Jacksonville will open its campgrounds for seasonal campers.

However, overnight and tent camping areas, along with the lake concession building, shower house, and public restrooms will remain closed until further notice.

Mayor Ezard says he is encouraging everyone to enjoy the lake, but to be responsible toward others, most especially those who are vulnerable.

Campers at Lake Jacksonville will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines. Ezard says violators of the guidelines could face fines or lose camping privileges for the remainder of the 2020 camping season.

The seasonal public camping fee deadline has been set for June 8th.

Ezard says in addition, pleasure boating on the lake is currently allowed for Morgan County residents and 2019 seasonal boat permit holders only.

Social distancing guidelines remain in place at the lake. Ezard says boats may not tie up or raft together, however boats on Lake Jacksonville may exceed the two persons per boat guideline, as set by Governor Pritzker; however, only if those persons are from the same household.

Ezard says any violations of this will result in a loss of boating privileges at for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Ezard is cautioning residents to enjoy the lake safely and abide by all social distancing requirements. He says if an outbreak of COVID-19 should occur, the entire lake or public and private camping points could be subject to immediate and complete closure.

Any questions or concerns about camping, boating, and the current guidelines for Lake Jacksonville should contact Lake Superintendent Brett Gilbreth at 217-408-8771 or by email at bgilbreth@jacksonvilleil.gov.