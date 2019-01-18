Cancellations and Postponements 1-18

School officials have begun calling off activities over the weekend in anticipation of the incoming snow and wind.

Latest forecasts call for about 4 to 6 inches before it finishes tomorrow. But, the winds will be problematic, reaching gusts of 30-plus.

Jacksonville’s girls’ and boys’ games tomorrow have been postponed. The games will be made up next Wednesday night. The girls will play at 6, and the boys at 7:30 at the Bowl. There will be no JV games.

All sports activities involving Illinois College have been called off tomorrow. The men’s and women’s basketball games with Cornell has been pushed back to February 7th. The Snow Bird invitational track and field meet at the Bruner Fitness Center will be made up later, possibly next Saturday. But no date has been finalized. And the swim and dive meets at pushed back from last week with St Mary’s here have been cancelled.

Games tonight have been moved up at Liberty, North Greene and JHS one hour to 5 PM for the JV games, and 6:30 for the varsity. The West Central boys game at Triopia has been moved 45 minutes to a 5:15 JV start, followed by a 6:45 varsity start.

