Cancellations/Postponements

By Dawn Johnson on May 3 at 1:04pm

Today’s game between North Greene and New Berlin is cancelled.

Update on Jacksonville Athletics, May 3

Girls (V/JV) Softball: The* Jacksonville vs. Eisenhower (Varsity/JV) softball contest at Jacksonville High School today, Wednesday, May 3 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.

Boys (V) Baseball: The Jacksonville vs. Eisenhower (Varsity) baseball contest at Jacksonville High School today, Wednesday, May 3 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.

Boys (JV) Basebal*: The Jacksonville vs. Eisenhower (JV) baseball contest at Pony Colt, Jacksonville today, Wednesday, May 3 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.

Girls (V) Soccer: The Jacksonville vs. QND (Varsity) soccer contest at Alumni Field, Jacksonville today, Wednesday, May 3 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.