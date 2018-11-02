Cannabis trafficking arrest Thursday afternoon on I-72

11/02/18

Local law enforcement made another large cannabis seizure yesterday afternoon on Interstate 72 near Jacksonville.

With backup from the South Jacksonville Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended 25 year old Edward Danielyan and 46-year old Grigor Perchimyan, both of the state of California, and booked them at the county jail between approximately 6:45 and 8 p.m Thursday for one count each of the following: cannabis trafficking, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, and possession of cannabis more than 500 grams.

According to an unofficial report from a member of the South Jacksonville Police Department, the arrest was supposedly part of a traffic stop on Interstate 72 around mile marker 65 yesterday afternoon. The officer further explained that there was reportedly over 200 pounds of cannabis taken off of a commercial motor vehicle that had been pulled over by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This incident is still currently under investigation at this time. Danielyan and Perchimyan remain behind bars. No additional information regarding his arrest or the investigation has yet been released.