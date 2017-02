By Blake Schnitker on February 8 at 4:52pm

WLDS-WEAI News has received confirmation of an accident on the Arenzville black top this afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. near Triopia High School.

Reports claim that a van rolled over and that there are multiple patients. Morgan County Deputies are responding to the accident and are requesting Emergency Management Services.

WLDS-WEAI will keep you updated as more information becomes available.