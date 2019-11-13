Car Plows Into Building

Jacksonville Police responded to a call at approximately 2:45PM yesterday afternoon to the Head West Sub Stop on South Main. Upon arrival, a vehicle driven by 71 year old Janet S. Irlam of Murrayville had gone through the outer wall of the business causing a giant hole on the Northwest side of the building. An employee of the business was transported to Passavant Area Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No further details about the accident have been released.

